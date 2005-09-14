Filmore Middle Fills Midseason Slot

NBC has picked up six episodes of sitcom Filmore Middle for a midseason run. The series, from NBC Universal Television Studio, stars Justin Bartha (of the movie National Treasure) as a teacher in a New Jersey public school. Executive produced by Matt Tarses, it also stars Sarah Alexander (BBC's Coupling), Deon Richmond (of the film Van Wilder) and radio comedian Phil Hendrie.

The show gives NBC, which only debuts one new comedy (My Name Is Earl) in its fall schedule, another mid-season sitcom option. The network has returner Scrubs on the bench, as well as newcomers Four Kings and Thick and Thin.