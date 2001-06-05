Film Roman to animate The Man Show

Film Roman has struck a deal to provide animation segments for Comedy Central's The Man Show.

The Hollywood animator, best known for its work on The Simpsons, will create more than 30 animated bumpers, along with graphics and title cards for the politically incorrect series. The five to 10-second bumpers will feature Man Show "mascot" Uncle Phil in various situations, engulfed in flames while barbecuing in his living room or annoying female pedestrians from a construction site.

Kathee Schneider, Film Roman vice president of creative affairs, who unveiled the deal on Tuesday, will direct the effort. Film Roman has been producing some graphic elements for the Comedy Central show over the past few seasons.

