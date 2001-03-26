Film packs clear 140 stations

New Line Television has cleared both its latest film packages, New Line 9 and The Dumb One on more than 140 stations, representing 18 of the top 20 markets. The news comes on the heels of Jim Rosenthal's appointment as the company's president, replacing Bob Friedman, who was named to head AOL Time Warner's new interactive venture, AOLTV. Station groups on board for New Line's film packages-which feature such movies as Thirteen Days, The Cell and Dumb & Dumber-include Paramount, CBS, Tribune, Young, Cox and The WB Station Group.