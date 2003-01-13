Trending

Film houses team up for syndie package

New Line Cinema is teaming up with Lion's Gate Entertainment to distribute a
package of 20 theatrical films for syndication.

Dubbed "Thrill Ride," the package includes American History X, Glengarry
Glen Ross, Mortal Kombat, Don Juan DeMarco and Live Wire.

A total of 15 of the films in the package were produced by New Line, with five by Lion's
Gate.

New Line will distribute the package.