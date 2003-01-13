Film houses team up for syndie package
New Line Cinema is teaming up with Lion's Gate Entertainment to distribute a
package of 20 theatrical films for syndication.
Dubbed "Thrill Ride," the package includes American History X, Glengarry
Glen Ross, Mortal Kombat, Don Juan DeMarco and Live Wire.
A total of 15 of the films in the package were produced by New Line, with five by Lion's
Gate.
New Line will distribute the package.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.