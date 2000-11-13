Filling theDr. Lauravoid
By Staff
Dr. Laura's mass downgrade to 2 a.m. on the CBS stations has given a boost to several shows. On KPIX-TV San Francisco, Pearson's
To Tell the Truth
(previously airing at 4 p.m.) has been granted a second run at 4:30 p.m., effective Nov. 13. The half-hour strip's double showing fills in for the departed
Curtis Court, which was shifted into
Dr. Laura's old 3 p.m. home and granted a double run to fill the hour-long hole. On WCBS-TV New York, when
Martha Stewart
jumped to 3 p.m. to replace
Dr. Laura, CBS shows
Inside Edition
and
Curtis Court
were upgraded from late-late-night to 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., respectively (
Martha's old stomping grounds).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.