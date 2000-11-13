Filling theDr. Lauravoid



Dr. Laura's mass downgrade to 2 a.m. on the CBS stations has given a boost to several shows. On KPIX-TV San Francisco, Pearson's

To Tell the Truth

(previously airing at 4 p.m.) has been granted a second run at 4:30 p.m., effective Nov. 13. The half-hour strip's double showing fills in for the departed

Curtis Court, which was shifted into

Dr. Laura's old 3 p.m. home and granted a double run to fill the hour-long hole. On WCBS-TV New York, when

Martha Stewart

jumped to 3 p.m. to replace

Dr. Laura, CBS shows

Inside Edition

and

Curtis Court

were upgraded from late-late-night to 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., respectively (

Martha's old stomping grounds).