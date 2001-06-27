Fili-Krushel fills AOL diversity role

From president of ABC Network to CEO at WebMD to an HR job at AOL Time Warner? That's the path of former ABC Television Network president Patricia Fili-Krushel who will now manage diversity and employment issues at AOL Time Warner.

Fili-Krushel, 47, will become executive vice president of administration, effective July 30, She will report to co-Chief Operating Officer Richard Parsons and oversee corporate human resources, employee development, compensation and security.

Fili-Krushel was president of Disney ABC network from July 1998 until April 2000, when she was shuffled out and became chief executive of consumer services at health site WebMD. In the 1980s, Fili- Krushel was vice president of business affairs and production at AOL's Home Box Office network.

- John Higgins