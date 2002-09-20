Files nets best for Court
Courtroom Television Network earned a network-best 1.8 rating for a Sept. 12 play of its hit series, Forensic Files.
The episode attracted 1.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched program
in Court TV history.
The network is wrapping up a limited-run repurposing deal for Forensic
Files on NBC.
It's earning solid ratings on that network, averaging a 5.8 rating after four
weeks.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.