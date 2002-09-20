Trending

Files nets best for Court

Courtroom Television Network earned a network-best 1.8 rating for a Sept. 12 play of its hit series, Forensic Files.

The episode attracted 1.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched program
in Court TV history.

The network is wrapping up a limited-run repurposing deal for Forensic
Files on NBC.

It's earning solid ratings on that network, averaging a 5.8 rating after four
weeks.