Files nets best for Court

Courtroom Television Network earned a network-best 1.8 rating for a Sept. 12 play of its hit series, Forensic Files.

The episode attracted 1.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched program

in Court TV history.

The network is wrapping up a limited-run repurposing deal for Forensic

Files on NBC.

It's earning solid ratings on that network, averaging a 5.8 rating after four

weeks.