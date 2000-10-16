Figure the figures!

"We're just wondering what you've got to do," laughed Randall Bongarten, new president of Emmis Television, regarding a continuing slide in the company's stocks, despite record cash flow for the third quarter.

No matter. Emmis is charging ahead in the TV marketplace by acquiring eight stations from Lee Enterprises. Borrowing from his 27 years in radio, Bongarten will introduce radio strategies to TV, such as off-air sponsorship and promotional tie-ins.