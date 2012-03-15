Figueroa Named WTVJ Miami VP of News

Migdalia Figueroa has been named vice president of news at WTVJ Miami. She joins the NBC owned station from Telemundo, where she was senior VP of local content for the station group, and starts March 26.

Figueroa was hired by Manuel Martinez, who was named VP and GM of WTVJ Feb. 14.

WTVJ has had a major management shakeup of late. Martinez, former GM of Telemundo station WSCV Miami, succeeded Ardyth Diercks, who departed in late January, atop WTVJ. Lane Michaelsen vacated his VP of news post in February, and was named WCPO Columbus news director March 12.

WTVJ and Telemundo are both part of NBCUniversal.

"I am delighted to welcome Migdalia to the NBC 6 leadership team," said Martinez. "She brings a passion for news, a wealth of knowledge and a strong understanding of the South Florida market. This combination makes her the natural choice to lead the NBC 6 news team and an asset to the station as we work hard to grow."

Figueroa has worked at Telemundo for seven years. Before taking on her most recent role in 2010, she worked as VP of news at WSCV Miami.

"I am honored to join a station with such rich history, journalistic integrity and legacy of service to South Florida viewers," said Figueroa. "I know that the future is bright for NBC 6, and I look forward to working alongside a group of such dedicated professionals and sharing in the station's future successes."