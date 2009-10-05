Figueroa Named Content VP At Telemundo Stations

Migdalia Figueroa has been promoted to V.P. of content for the Telemundo Station Group. Figueroa previously held the same title at Telemundo station WSCV Miami, and will continue with that role too.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Migdalia's experience, commitment and energy take on this added responsibility," said Telemundo Station Group President Ronald J. Gordon. "Her experience with the local station will be an asset to us as localism is a large part of our station's strategy and locally rich and relevant content is a critical part of our success."

Figueroa will oversee, coordinate and facilitate the development of content across all of Telemundo's stations including local news, Acceso Total, specials and other features. She will also work to "perfect Telemundo's existing content and to develop new products to more effectively leverage the talent and resources of the Telemundo Station Group," said Telemundo.

Figueroa has been with WSCV since January 2005, when she started as V.P. of news. In February 2009 she was promoted to V.P. of Content.

She graduated from the University of Puerto Rico and resides in Miami.