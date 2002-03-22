Fighting the syndie doldrums

March came in like a lamb for most syndicated shows.

Typically, the first post-February sweeps week (this one ended March 10) is

characterized by viewing-level drop-offs as the promo machines gear down until

May. Still, several shows bucked that trend.

The biggest gainer of any syndicated show this week was Entertainment

Tonight Weekend, up 38 percent to a 4.4. It was the top weekly hour for a

14th straight week.

Compared with the same week last year, ET Weekend is up 33 percent,

also the largest year-to-year jump of any weekly hour.

In second among weekly hours, up from fifth last week, was Andromeda

at a 3.1 rating, up 7 percent from the previous week.

Also strong was rookie off-network show King of the Hill, which hit an

all-time high with a 3.8, up 6 percent for the week and a whopping 52 percent

over its debut the week of Sept. 17.

Hill was No. 4 on the sitcom depth chart behind No. 3 Everybody Loves

Raymond, which was down 6 percent to a 5.8. That is still up 38 percent from

its debut the week of Sept. 24.

The top off-net sitcom remains Friends, up 1 percent to a 7.4,

followed by Seinfeld, down 6 percent to a 6.7.