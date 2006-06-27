Trending

Fight Net Strikes More Cell Deals

By

Canada's Fight Network has struck a deal with Cingular and Sprint to carry its FIGHT mobile fight news service to cellphones in the U.S.

It struck a similar deal in May with Verizon. FIGHT offers interviews, news, round-by-round updates, rankings, and event listings for boxing, wrestling and martial arts.

The network is still trying to line up U.S. carriage for its combat sports and entertainment cable channel.