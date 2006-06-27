Fight Net Strikes More Cell Deals
Canada's Fight Network has struck a deal with Cingular and Sprint to carry its FIGHT mobile fight news service to cellphones in the U.S.
It struck a similar deal in May with Verizon. FIGHT offers interviews, news, round-by-round updates, rankings, and event listings for boxing, wrestling and martial arts.
The network is still trying to line up U.S. carriage for its combat sports and entertainment cable channel.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.