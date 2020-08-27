Fight Net Signs Middle East Distribution Deal with Sawa

Anthem Sports & Entertainment’s Fight Network has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with SAWA Rights management, which has put the network on TV platforms in the Middle East and Northern Africa region.

SAWA has been working with Fight Network, getting it on DU in Dubai; Jawwy TV, a leading OTT platform operated by Saudi Telecom and TOOLi, a new satellite and OTT platform launching in the region.

“Combat sports have enjoyed a significant increase in popularity with viewers around the world, cementing the medium as a true global phenomenon,” said Ariel Shnerer, GM of Fight Network. “We are proud to have the opportunity to continue building on our partnership with SRM, and we look forward to providing even more viewers across the MENA with the exclusive live events, acclaimed series and original content that only Fight Network can provide.”

Fight Network had previously been broadcast on OSN in the area.

“We are excited to finally bring Fight Network back to the MENA region,” said Ali Ajouz, SRM CEO. “The return of the channel will undoubtedly satisfy the most demanding fans of Combat Sports.”