Fifth Wheel in Big Apple

Universal's fall 2001 strip The Fifth Wheel has landed on Fox-owned WNYW-TV New York to lock up more than 85% of the country. Arguably, Fifth Wheel should have landed the market's Chris-Craft-operated station WWOR-TV, which has already renewed for next season Blind Date, Universal's intended companion for Wheel. But apparently, "They were precluded from buying any programming," says a source close to Universal.