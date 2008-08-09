'Fifth Grader' on Tap For Fall 2009 Syndie
Twentieth Television and Mark Burnett Productions are expected to announce that Fox's popular primetime game show, Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader?, will be available to TV stations for fall 2009, sources said.
Twentieth Television wouldn't confirm, but a spokesman said, "We're always happy to bring great programming to syndication." Jeff Foxworthy is expected to sign on as host of the syndicated version.
