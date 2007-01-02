Fiesta Bowl Gives Fox Best Monday in 19 Weeks

Fox’s coverage of a thrilling Fiesta Bowl that witnessed Boise State beat Oklahoma thanks to a battery of trick plays earned the network a 4.0 average rating during primetime, its best Monday ratings in nineteen weeks in the adult 18-49 demo.

In total viewers, Fox averaged a 7.1 rating/11 share in prime time Monday night, giving the network its best Monday night since the May 22 24 season finale, a span of 32 weeks.

The coverage overall, including outside of primetime, earned an 8.3 rating/15 share and drew 13.7 million viewers according to preliminary national ratings released Tuesday afternoon. That number spiked late in the game, which was decided in overtime, averaging an 8.4 rating from midnight-12:51 a.m eastern time.