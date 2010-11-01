Fiesta Bowl to Appear on ESPN3D

ESPN says it added the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl to the roster of games its 3D channel will carry.

Also added to the schedule are two regular season games: Boise State vs Hawaii on Nov. 6 and Boise State

vs Idaho on Nov. 12.

ESPN3D previously announced it will air the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 4 and the BCS National

Championship Game on Jan. 10.

ESPN3D is sponsored by Sony and Sony cameras are being used by the network to capture the action

during college football telecasts.