Field goal for TNT's Mayhem

By

Overnight Nielsen Media Research ratings for Turner Network Television
original movie Monday Night Mayhem came in at a 3.8 for its debut Monday
night.

That's in the middle of the pack for TNT movies, but about what the network
expected, general manager Steve Koonin said.

'This is definitely a success,' he added.

The movie focused on the friction among the commentators on Monday Night
Football in its heyday in the 1970s, including Howard
Cosell.