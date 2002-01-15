Field goal for TNT's Mayhem

Overnight Nielsen Media Research ratings for Turner Network Television

original movie Monday Night Mayhem came in at a 3.8 for its debut Monday

night.

That's in the middle of the pack for TNT movies, but about what the network

expected, general manager Steve Koonin said.

'This is definitely a success,' he added.

The movie focused on the friction among the commentators on Monday Night

Football in its heyday in the 1970s, including Howard

Cosell.