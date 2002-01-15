Field goal for TNT's Mayhem
Overnight Nielsen Media Research ratings for Turner Network Television
original movie Monday Night Mayhem came in at a 3.8 for its debut Monday
night.
That's in the middle of the pack for TNT movies, but about what the network
expected, general manager Steve Koonin said.
'This is definitely a success,' he added.
The movie focused on the friction among the commentators on Monday Night
Football in its heyday in the 1970s, including Howard
Cosell.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.