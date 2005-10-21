Fey Back in SNL Game

Saturday Night Live head writer Tina Fey will return to the show this Saturday after a six-week maternity leave.

Fey gave birth Sept. 10 to a daughter, Alice. Her husband is Jeff Richmond, a composer on SNL."I had to get back to work," Fey said in a statement. "NBC has me under contract; the baby and I only have a verbal agreement."Fey will rejoins fellow cast member Amy Poehler as an anchor on the show's news parody segment, "Weekend Update."

The Oct. 22 episode will also feature actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and musical guest Franz Ferdinand.