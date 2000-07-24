Fewer than two in 10 DTV owners rely on over-the-air signals for their programming, according to a survey released last week by the National Consumers League. Almost half of DTV owners (48%) rely on satellite as the primary source for programming, followed by cable (28%), rooftop antenna (16%) and indoor antenna (2%). Although various TV industry groups are squabbling over the potential for over-the-air reception problems, DTV owners are more concerned about the price of equipment (27%) and the lack of digital programming (25%). The survey was funded by the Consumer Electronics Association.