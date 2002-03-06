Fewer eyes Watching Ellie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new comedy, Watching Ellie, saw quite a drop-off from its debut episode in week two.

The Tuesday 8:30 p.m. EST/PST comedy saw its ratings fall 27 percent in adults

18 through 49 and by more than 4 million viewers from its premiere, according to Nielsen

Media Research overnight data.

Watching Ellie averaged 12.6 million viewers and a 5.2 rating/14 share in

adults 18 through 49 Tuesday.

A week earlier, the sitcom averaged 16.7 million viewers and a 7.1/17 in

adults 18 through 49.

There was some good news for Watching Ellie, though: It improved on its

8 p.m. lead-in by 44 percent in adults 18 through 49. On Tuesday, NBC aired a repeat of

Frasier at 8 p.m.