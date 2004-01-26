Few HD Spots Slated for Super Bowl

Last year’s ABC HD Super Bowl broadcast featured a number of movie-trailer commercials in HD complete with 5.1 surround sound.

This year, CBS was hopeful that its request for spots submitted in HD would expand HD commercials beyond the cinematic realm, but it appears the ad agencies have dashed those hopes.

Three companies have submitted HD spots: Universal, Disney and Disney Pixar, but those three are movie companies. So it looks like HD viewers will have to wait for another big game to see the Coors Light Twins in HD.