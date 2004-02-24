Feud Movin’ On Up in N.Y., Phoenix

Tribune’s Family Feud has scored two major upgrades in New York and Phoenix, and the game show is cleared in 87% of the country for its sixth season.

In New York, an hour-block of Feud, syndication’s fourth highest-rated game show, is moving to 4 p.m. from 3 p.m. on Fox-owned WNYW.

In Phoenix, the show moved to Belo-owned independent KTVK at 2:30 p.m. from Belo-owned WB affiliate KASW, and last Friday the show won its time period on its new station.

Next fall, Family Feud is renewed in 136 markets so far, including 49 of the top 50.