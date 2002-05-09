Feud gets new host

Syndicated game strip Family Feud will get a new host next season -- Richard Karn, the actor who played Al the carpenter in Tool Time, the

home-improvement show within sitcom Home Improvement.

He'll replace Louie Anderson, who has an agreement with Feud producer

FremantleMedia Ltd. to develop other shows.

The switch is part of what Fremantle Entertainment president David Lyle said

is an effort to give Feud "a new lease on life. We felt that the show had

stalled a bit in the ratings," and that a host switch was necessary to improve

the situation.

Karn, Lyle added, has a "warmth" that comes across on screen. "And he gets on

with people."

In any case, Feud, which is distributed by Tribune Entertainment, has been

renewed for next year, and it is cleared in 125 markets (80 percent of the United States),

including 47 of the top 50.