Feud gets a fifth

Syndicated game show Family Feud is coming back for a fifth season,

said Tribune Entertainment and FremantleMedia North America.

The show, hosted by Richard Karn, is cleared for next season in 113 U.S.

markets covering 74 percent of the country.

In addition, Tribune and FremantleMedia agreed to extend their distribution

alliance on the show for another three years, and to work together to develop

new first-run programming.

Family Feud will relocate its production from Tribune's facilities at

Warner Bros.' studios in Burbank, Calif., to Tribune's new all-digital studio in

Hollywood.