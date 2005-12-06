Festivals for the Rest of Us

Sundance Channel will team with Park City TV for a new series, Festival Dailies, which will provide cable channel viewers who can't make the trek to Park City, Utah, updates from the Sundance Film Festival.

That is the Robert Redford-launched independent film festival which, in turn, seeded the cable network.

The show will be a nightly half-hour running Jan. 20-29. It will include a segment on parties and screenings and one called "Celebrity Mountain Expedition," about independent film celebs on skis.

