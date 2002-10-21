Fessell joins ABC

Andrew Fessell has been named ABC's senior vice president of research, said

Alex Wallau, president of the ABC Television Network, Monday.

Fessell, who has a long history in the television business, comes to ABC from

San Francisco-based Telephia Inc., where he was VP of wireless Internet

intelligence and business development. Prior to that, he was Media Matrix's

senior VP of new media and head of the company's West Coast office.

Fessell began his career 25 years ago at KGO-TV in San Francisco, and he went on

to Fox Broadcasting in 1986 to become head of research.

In 1995, he became the head of audience development, marketing and new media

for DreamWorks SKG Television.

Fessell received a bachelor of fine arts from New York University. He, wife Susan and two teen-age daughters will relocate to Los Angeles.