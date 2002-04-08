Ferree: Think unthinkable media combinations

Previously 'unthinkable' media combinations might allow broadcast licensees

to capture operating efficiencies that translate to higher-quality programming,

Federal Communications Commission Media Bureau chief Ken Ferree told

communications lawyers Sunday.

'If stations are not able to realize cost savings through operational

efficiencies, they may turn to other measures to remain afloat, such as

decreasing the amount of locally produced news and information programming or

reducing programming expenditures in general,' he said in a speech to the

American Bar Association Communications Forum, which held its annual meeting in

conjunction with the National Association of Broadcasters' NAB 2002 in Las

Vegas.

Ferree avoided specifics, but the FCC is in various stages of reviewing

policies on broadcaster cross-ownership of local newspapers and cable systems

and limits on TV duopolies and national TV-household reach.

He made it clear, however, that the commission won't step to judge whether

broadcaster quality is improving.

'I am deliberately avoiding the normative question of what `higher quality'

means,'' he said. 'For my purposes, it is whatever produces the maximum consumer

welfare as measured by traditional market mechanisms, even if that is

Survivor: Guantanamo Bay rather than I,

Claudius.'