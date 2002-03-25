Ferree takes reins of combined media office
Ken Ferree officially assumed his new post Monday as head of the Federal Communications Commission's Media Bureau, which combines the staffs and duties of the Mass Media and Cable
Services Bureaus.
The merger is part of a wider restructuring of the agency.
