Ferree: Stayed Cap Could Mean No Cap

A court stay blocking the Federal Communications Commission’s new 45% TV-ownership cap may have had the unintended effect of freeing broadcast networks from any cap at all, Media Bureau chief Ken Ferree told the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters Friday.

Noting that another court had already ruled the previous 35% limit indefensible, he questioned whether media companies already pushing the boundaries could be stopped if they bought more stations. "We’d be hard-pressed to tell Viacom [Inc.], ‘No, you can’t do this,’" he said.