Ferree, Chessen: Together Again

Former associate chief of the FCC's Media Bureau, Rick Chessen, has been tapped by his former boss, Ken Ferree, to join the expanding D.C. communications practice of California law firm Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP.

Ken Ferree, former Media Bureau Chief under Chairman Michael Powell, and more recently COO and acting president of the Corporation for Public Braodcasting, joined the firm after leaving the turbulent CPB early last month after Patricia Harrison was named full-time president.