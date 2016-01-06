Fernando Gomez, Alfredo Acosta Join Telemundo’s WNJU News Team

WNJU has added a pair of journalists to its news team: Fernando Gomez and Alfredo Acosta. Gomez will serve as a reporter for the morning and evening newscasts at Telemundo 47 in New York, while Acosta is a reporter for the early morning and evening newscasts.

“Fernando and Alfredo are outstanding journalists who are passionate about reporting the news that our communities deserve to know about,” said Karen Mendez, Telemundo 47’s VP of news. “I’m certain that they will help our award-winning news team continue to deliver the best-in-class journalism that our viewers deserve.”

In addition, the station had appointed Victoria Sosa as the new full-time host of Acceso Total, its local entertainment show that airs weekdays at 10 a.m. Sosa joined the station in 2011 as part-time host and weather anchor for weekday morning and evening newscasts.

“Victoria knows what makes our community pulse and is always in-the-know about the latest entertainment buzz happening all across the Tri-State area,” Mendez said. “In this new role, Victoria will help us deliver the entertainment news and information that our viewers want.”

Gomez and Acosta both joined WNJU in 2014 as freelancers. Gomez worked at local Univision stations in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York over the previous 15 years. Prior to WNJU, Acosta was a reporter for the State Radio and Television Corporation in the Dominican Republic.