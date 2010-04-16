Fernandez Named GM at WXYZ
Eduardo Fernandez has been named VP and general manager at WXYZ Detroit,
the Scripps-owned ABC affiliate. He succeeds Bob Sliva, who announcedhis retirement in January.
Fernandez comes from Telemundo outlet WSNS Chicago, where he was
president/general manager.
"Ed is known throughout the industry for his commitment to a
high-quality on-air product, his strong record of sales success and his passion
for community enrichment," said Scripps TV Senior VP Brian Lawlor.
"More than any other market in America
today, Detroit
needs a local television voice that will be a passionate advocate for its
citizens and businesses, and no TV executive is better suited for that task
than Ed Fernandez."
Before joining Telemundo in 2003, Fernandez worked for 14 years at Fox
affiliate WXMI Grand Rapids. He joined the station as a local sales manager,
served as general sales manager, station manager and eventually became VP/general
manager.
The Chicago resident will be
relocating to Michigan.
