Fernandez Named GM at WXYZ

Eduardo Fernandez has been named VP and general manager at WXYZ Detroit,

the Scripps-owned ABC affiliate. He succeeds Bob Sliva, who announcedhis retirement in January.

Fernandez comes from Telemundo outlet WSNS Chicago, where he was

president/general manager.

"Ed is known throughout the industry for his commitment to a

high-quality on-air product, his strong record of sales success and his passion

for community enrichment," said Scripps TV Senior VP Brian Lawlor.

"More than any other market in America

today, Detroit

needs a local television voice that will be a passionate advocate for its

citizens and businesses, and no TV executive is better suited for that task

than Ed Fernandez."

Before joining Telemundo in 2003, Fernandez worked for 14 years at Fox

affiliate WXMI Grand Rapids. He joined the station as a local sales manager,

served as general sales manager, station manager and eventually became VP/general

manager.

The Chicago resident will be

relocating to Michigan.