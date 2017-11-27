Fergie to Host Fox Singing Series ‘The Four’

Pop star Fergie will be host of Fox’s new competition series The Four: Battle For Stardom. The six-episode singing series premieres Thursday, Jan. 4.



Fergie became a star with The Black Eyed Peas. In September, she released the album Double Dutchess.

“Fergie is a genuine superstar,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative programming and specials, Fox. “She’s fierce, she’s a force in her own right and she knows exactly what these singers are going through. So who better than her to help guide them as they fight their way to the finish.”



Related: TCA17: Fox Picks Up Singing Competition ‘The Four’

Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and record label executive Charlie Walk will comprise the show’s panel of experts.

“I am very excited and proud to be the host of The Four: Battle For Stardom,” said Fergie. “This is a unique and modern show format that I believe will set the standard for the next generation of singing competition series on TV. I am looking forward to being by the contestants’ sides during what could be the most important performances of their lives. Along with these amazing panelists whom I know and love, I hope my experiences as a solo artist and as a member of The Black Eyed Peas can help guide them in their quest to make it in the music industry.”

The Four features four singers, spanning all music genres, fighting to hold down their spot as newcomers vie for a spot in the foursome.

The Four was created by Armoza Formats and is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with Armoza. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg, Becca Walker, David Friedman, Avi Armoza, Nehama Cohen and Moshiko Cohen are executive producers. Sean “Diddy” Combs is a producer on the series.