Feresten Spreads DTV Awareness on Hulu

What's funny about the digital-TV transition? Not much.

When full-power broadcast stations throw that switch at midnight on Feb. 17, 2009, and shut off their analog signals, the potential for disaster isn't just a Y2K-type hypothetical. Some 8.8 million households are "completely unready" for the switch to digital (according to the latest Nielsen estimates) and run the risk of losing their TV reception unless they act now. Serious business, folks

So hats off to Talkshow With Spike Feresten for finding some laughs in all the dire talk....

