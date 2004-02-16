Felicity Fans Appeal to WE

Outraged Felicity fans are a persuasive bunch. WE: Women’s Entertainment, which has been running the college soap, recently pulled the low-rated show without airing its final episodes, eliciting a storm of hysteria (forget that the network has already run the show in four or five complete cycles).

Viewers started posting hundreds of frantic messages on WE’s Web site (www.we-womensentertainment.com) to get the remaining episodes shown. One Felicity fan reached out to B&C, saying, "Only two of the show’s four seasons are available on DVD, so by not airing the final six episodes, viewers are outraged."

We feel your pain, but rest easy: WE relented. It’s running the last five episodes March 8-12 at 11 a.m. ET.