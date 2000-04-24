Trending

Felicitous move

The WB's move of Felicity from Sunday to Wednesday night might just earn the drama another season at the network. In its second week on Wednesday, Felicity averaged a 3.3 rating/10 share in females 12-34 and a 3.1/9 in women 18-34, according to Nielsen Media Research. The drama was the network's second-highest-rated show for the week ended April 17 in women 18-34, women 18-49 (2.3/6) and adults 18-49 (1.6/5).