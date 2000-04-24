Felicitous move

The WB's move of Felicity from Sunday to Wednesday night might just earn the drama another season at the network. In its second week on Wednesday, Felicity averaged a 3.3 rating/10 share in females 12-34 and a 3.1/9 in women 18-34, according to Nielsen Media Research. The drama was the network's second-highest-rated show for the week ended April 17 in women 18-34, women 18-49 (2.3/6) and adults 18-49 (1.6/5).