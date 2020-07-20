Feldmar Returns to WCVB as Director of Engineering

Emeric Feldmar was named director of engineering for Hearst Television’s WCVB-TV, Boston, returning to the station where he began his broadcast career.

Feldmar, who had been director of engineering at WGBH in Boston for seven years, replaces Greg Turner, who was promoted to director of engineering, Eastern Region, for Hearst Television.

“Emeric is an extremely talented and expert broadcast executive whose leadership experience in engineering and technical operations makes him the ideal person to lead Channel 5’s outstanding engineering department,” said Kyle Grimes, general manager of WCVB. “We’re all delighted to welcome Emeric back to the WCVB family.”

Feldmar began his broadcast career at WCVB in 1984 and held posts including technical director, crew chief and satellite truck officer. He also worked with Wolf Coach, Microwave Radio Corp. and HB Communications, as well as serving as a field technician for the New England Patriots.

“I’m thrilled to return to WCVB where I started my broadcasting career thirty-six years ago and am looking forward to being a part of the remarkable success of Boston’s legacy station,” said Feldmar. “I’m eager to work with the talented team, both old friends and new, to help advance Channel 5’s leadership position.”