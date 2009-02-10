Feldman Announces NATPE's 2009 Board of Directors

Posted at 2:25 p.m. ET

Lionsgate's Kevin Beggs will remain chair of NATPE's board of directors through 2009, said Rick Feldman, NATPE's president and CEO, on Tuesday.

Feldman also announced the association’s newly elected 2009 board of directors. Beggs, who is president, programming and production of Lionsgate Television will remain as chair, while 2008 Co-Chair Roma Khanna, president of global networks and digital initiatives for NBC Universal International, has completed her term and will serve on NATPE’s Executive Committee.



Newly elected members of the 2009 NATPE Board are Lisa Berger, EVP, Original Programming and Series Development, E!, Comcast Entertainment Group; Sean Compton, SVP, Programming and Entertainment, Tribune Broadcasting Company; Chris Grant, Managing Director and Head of Worldwide Distribution, ShineReveille International; Phil Gurin, President, The Gurin Company; Keith Hindle EVP Licensing, Americas, FremantleMedia Enterprises; Jordan Levin, CEO, Generate; Gary Lico, President & CEO, CABLEready Corporation; Neal Sabin, Executive Vice President, Weigel Broadcasting; and Kathy Styponias, GM, Media & Entertainment Group, Entertainment & Devices Division, Microsoft Corporation.



Returning to the NATPE Board are Chris Coelen, CEO, RDF USA & Pangea Management Group; Tony DiSanto, Executive Vice President, Series Development & Programming, MTV; John Ferriter, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Head of Nonscripted Television, William Morris Agency; Jordan Hoffner, Director of Content Partnerships, YouTube; Diane Robina, President, Emerging Networks, Comcast; Lori H. Schwartz, SVP, Director of Emerging Media, Interpublic Emerging Media Lab; Doug Scott, Executive Director of Branded Content and Entertainment, Ogilvy Mather Worldwide, Inc.; Donna Speciale, President, Investment and Activation, MediaVest Worldwide; Andy Stabile, Creative Artists Agency; Fernando Szew, CEO, MarVista Entertainment; Jon Vlassopulos, CEO, Moderati/General Manager; and Barry Wallach, President, NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution.



The 2009 NATPE Executive Committee includes Feldman, Khanna and Beggs along with Stephen J. Davis, CEO, Family Entertainment Group; Emerson Coleman, Vice President, Programming, Hearst-Argyle Television; Bruce David Klein, President & Executive Producer, Atlas Media Corporation; Jim Packer, President, Worldwide TV Distribution, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios and Lew Klein, President, NATPE Educational Foundation.