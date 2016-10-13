Feldheim Named VP of Original Content at CBS All Access

Danny Feldheim has been named VP of original content at CBS All Access, focusing on both current programming and new development and reporting to Julie McNamara, executive VP of original content. Feldheim worked in drama programming at Fox, where he helped develop and oversee 24: Legacy, The Exorcist and Gotham, among other series.

McNamara was named head of original content at CBS All Access in June.

“Danny is a forward-thinking creative executive with strong relationships in the talent community who shares our enthusiasm for launching our new premium service,” she said. “We are thrilled to have him on our team.”

CBS All Access’ original content unit reports to David Stapf, president of CBS Television Studios, and Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer, CBS Interactive.

The product costs $5.99 a month with limited commercials and $9.99 a month without. Series projects include Star Trek: Discovery, a spinoff of The Good Wife and Big Brother offshoot Big Brother: Over the Top.

Feldheim’s previous employers include Nickelodeon, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and ICM.