CBS All Access Hits PS4

CBS’ All Access OTT service is now available on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) console, with the network offering a commercial-free subscription for $10 a month. PS4 owners also have a $6-a-month option that includes limited commercials.

Also available on Xbox consoles, Chromecast, Apple, Android, Amazon and Roku devices, CBS All Access includes more than 8,500 on-demand episodes, along with original programming, including Big Brother: Over the Top, The Good Wife (February) and Star Trek: Discovery (May). Residents in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Philadelphia can also stream local CBS stations.

“With the addition of PlayStation 4, CBS All Access is now available on every major connected device platform,” said Rob Gelick, senior VP and GM of digital platforms for CBS Interactive Entertainment, in a statement. “This is a great milestone for the service and gives our subscribers even more ways to watch CBS programming….”