Feingold unveils radio-consolidation bill
Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.) Tuesday made good on his pledge to introduce
legislation that would rein in what he said are anti-competitive practices in
the radio industry and would curb concentration in the business.
"The time has come for Congress to address the issue of consolidation in the
radio industry," Feingold said.
A primary provision would restrict "pay for play," a common practice in which
promoters with ties to record companies pay station to air certain artists.
Another would allow the FCC to strip licenses from stations that use ties to
concert venues to discriminate against musicians and concert promoters.
Feingold will testify about his bill before the Senate Commerce Committee
Thursday.
He introduced similar legislation in the last Congress.
