Feingold seeks ownership-vote delay

Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.) Monday urged the Federal Communications

Commission to postpone the June 2 vote on revisions to media-ownership rules

until the public can view and comment on specific changes being proposed.

Feingold has raised concerns about media consolidation since the passage of

the 1996 Telecommunications Act.

"These [latest] changes would move this country closer to a time when the

media is dominated by a small number of national companies that are completely

out of the reach of local ownership and control," Feingold wrote in a letter to

agency chairman Michael Powell.