Feingold seeks ownership-vote delay
Sen. Russ Feingold (D-Wis.) Monday urged the Federal Communications
Commission to postpone the June 2 vote on revisions to media-ownership rules
until the public can view and comment on specific changes being proposed.
Feingold has raised concerns about media consolidation since the passage of
the 1996 Telecommunications Act.
"These [latest] changes would move this country closer to a time when the
media is dominated by a small number of national companies that are completely
out of the reach of local ownership and control," Feingold wrote in a letter to
agency chairman Michael Powell.
