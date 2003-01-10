Trending

Feds seek input on plug-and-play deal

By

The Federal Communications Commission is seeking public comment on the
Dec. 19 agreement between TV manufacturers and the cable industry over
'plug-and-play' digital TVs that work with cable without the need for add-on
converter boxes.

Comments are due March 28; replies April 28.

The deal sets technical standards for plug-and-play sets and must have FCC
approval.

The Consumer Electronics Association and cable operators
(led by the National Cable & Telecommunications Association) said the deal
must be approved quickly if the sets are to be available in 2004, as the
industries hope.