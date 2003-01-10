Feds seek input on plug-and-play deal
The Federal Communications Commission is seeking public comment on the
Dec. 19 agreement between TV manufacturers and the cable industry over
'plug-and-play' digital TVs that work with cable without the need for add-on
converter boxes.
Comments are due March 28; replies April 28.
The deal sets technical standards for plug-and-play sets and must have FCC
approval.
The Consumer Electronics Association and cable operators
(led by the National Cable & Telecommunications Association) said the deal
must be approved quickly if the sets are to be available in 2004, as the
industries hope.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.