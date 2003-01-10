Feds seek input on plug-and-play deal

The Federal Communications Commission is seeking public comment on the

Dec. 19 agreement between TV manufacturers and the cable industry over

'plug-and-play' digital TVs that work with cable without the need for add-on

converter boxes.

Comments are due March 28; replies April 28.

The deal sets technical standards for plug-and-play sets and must have FCC

approval.

The Consumer Electronics Association and cable operators

(led by the National Cable & Telecommunications Association) said the deal

must be approved quickly if the sets are to be available in 2004, as the

industries hope.