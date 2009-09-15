Federal Shield Bill Hearing Set for Sept. 17

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the

federal shield law bill Sept. 17, according to the Library of Congress' online

bill-tracker.

The bill is scheduled to be marked up at the hearing,

according to the office of bill sponsor, Rick Boucher (D-VA).

The bill, which passedin the House last March, prevents journalists or their sources from being

compelled to testify in federal courts, with carve-outs for national security,

cases of imminent harm, and leaks of personal, medical or information related to

trade secrets. Though even in those cases a judge would have to balance those

interests against the public interest in revealing the information.

Boucher, chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee,

said last March after the bill's House passage, "The assurance of

confidentiality that reporters give to sources is fundamental to their ability

to deliver news on highly contentious matters of broad public interest such as

corruption in government or misdeeds in corporations. Without the promise of

confidentiality, many inside sources would not reveal the information, and

opportunity to take corrective action to address the harms would not

arise," he said.

Another big supporter is IndianaRepublican Rep. Mike Pence. The bill was not without Republican critics,

however, who said it would create a special status for journalists and did not

define that term narrowly enough.

Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Tex), one of the bill's biggest critics

and a former reporter himself, said during debate over the bill that the First

Amendment already protects journalists, and added that "only" 17

journalists have been jailed in the past 25 years for failing to testify before

a grand jury.

He said journalists don't have trouble exposing corruption

and injustice without a shield law, and that protecting anonymous sources

should never be more important than saving people and lives.

Journalists and some legislators have been trying for two

decades to pass a federal shield law, pointing out that virtually every state

has some form of journalist protection either in the form of shield laws or

precedential court decisions.