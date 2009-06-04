Federal Appeals Court Ruling Allows Dish Customers To Continue Using DVRs

Looks like Dish subscribers can use their DVRs after all -- at least for now.

According to Dish, a federal appeals court in Washington has temporarily stayed a lower court's ruling Tuesday that Dish was in contempt for not disabling the devices during its patent fight with TiVo.

“We are pleased that the Federal Appeals Court in Washington temporarily stayed the district court’s order in the Tivo litigation," said Dish in a statement. "Dish Network customers can continue using their DVRs. We believe that we have strong grounds for appeal.”