FEC sets hearing for campaign finance rules
The Federal Election Commission has proposed rules necessary to enforce
campaign-finance legislation enacted earlier this year that are intended to
limit political advertising paid for by "soft money" contributions.
The proposal would spell which types of communication would fall under the
law's restrictions on electioneering and what types of expenditures qualify for
exceptions.
The FEC will hold hearings on the plan Aug. 28-29.
