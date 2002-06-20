FEC declines to tackle `issue' ads
The Federal Election Commission on Wednesday agreed to leave intact the piece
of the new campaign-finance reform law that forbids so-called "issue"
advertisements -- ads that showcase issues but also name-drop candidates -- in
the 60 days leading up to elections.
The National Association of Broadcasters says it is not actively involved in
the FEC proceeding that is now going on, but the association is part of a large
coalition that is challenging campaign-finance reform before a specially
appointed federal panel, comprised of two federal district judges and one judge
from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.
NAB's challenge focuses on the parts of the bill that deal with issue
ads.
