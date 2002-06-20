FEC declines to tackle `issue' ads

The Federal Election Commission on Wednesday agreed to leave intact the piece

of the new campaign-finance reform law that forbids so-called "issue"

advertisements -- ads that showcase issues but also name-drop candidates -- in

the 60 days leading up to elections.

The National Association of Broadcasters says it is not actively involved in

the FEC proceeding that is now going on, but the association is part of a large

coalition that is challenging campaign-finance reform before a specially

appointed federal panel, comprised of two federal district judges and one judge

from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

NAB's challenge focuses on the parts of the bill that deal with issue

ads.