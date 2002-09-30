FEC approves issue-ad restrictions
The Federal Election Commission voted 4-2 last week to implement the
electioneering provisions of McCain-Feingold campaign-finance-reform
legislation.
The provisions prevent soft money-undisclosed corporate or union monies-from
being used in so-called attack TV and radio issue ads in the 60 days before an
election or 30 days before a primary.
An exemption was made for 501 c3 organizations (charities, religious groups),
the electioneering of which, one FEC commissioner pointed out, is already circumscribed
by strict IRS rules regarding their tax-exempt status.
Broadcasters and others feel that the electioneering rules will not pass court
muster on First Amendment grounds.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.