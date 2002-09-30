FEC approves issue-ad restrictions

The Federal Election Commission voted 4-2 last week to implement the

electioneering provisions of McCain-Feingold campaign-finance-reform

legislation.

The provisions prevent soft money-undisclosed corporate or union monies-from

being used in so-called attack TV and radio issue ads in the 60 days before an

election or 30 days before a primary.

An exemption was made for 501 c3 organizations (charities, religious groups),

the electioneering of which, one FEC commissioner pointed out, is already circumscribed

by strict IRS rules regarding their tax-exempt status.

Broadcasters and others feel that the electioneering rules will not pass court

muster on First Amendment grounds.